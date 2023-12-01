'Held at ransom': Allegations of blackmail fly after popular coastal walkway closure

A popular Auckland coastal walkway has been closed after a spat between the land owner and council.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown alleged that New Zealand’s biggest city has been “held at ransom” by the owners of a North Shore property who blocked walker access to a coastal walkway.

The dispute, which reached deadlock in September, centres around a small cottage with heritage status on the Takapuna-Milford walkway.

The owners want the heritage protection removed, so they can sell the property without building restrictions. They plan to gift part of the property to the council for the public to cross.

With the demands not met, they built a fence that splits the popular walkway in two.

The 2.5km Takapuna to Milford coastal walkway is used by tens of thousands of Aucklanders each year and stretches along part of the iconic Te Araroa trail

Since it was blocked by the owners' fence, walkers have reportedly injured themselves while clambering around the jagged coastline, instead of taking Council’s detour path.

One person scrawled a warning on the closure sign, claiming to have broken their wrist on the rocks.

David White/Stuff

The owners want to give part of the property to Auckland Council, according to their lawyer and representative, Alex Witten-Hannah​.

This comes with several conditions, including that the council apply to remove the home’s ‘Heritage A’ status so that the rest of the property can be sold without its restrictions. While protected, it cannot be knocked down.

In a council meeting on Thursday, Witten-Hannah called for the council to start the removal process.

“If you agreed today to initiate the planned change, the fence would be done by the weekend,” Witten-Hannah said.

But Mayor Wayne Brown did not support this solution.

“It’s blackmail, isn’t it?” Brown said. “They are sitting on several million dollars worth of land which is clearly what they want to get their hands on.”

“It’s not the sort of behaviour that I approve of.”

Brown wanted the property owners to make their own application to remove the listing, instead of asking the council to front the money.

“It is not even remotely blackmail,” Witten-Hannah responded.

“Blackmail is a criminal offence... It’s simply making Auckland Council sit up and take notice,” he said.

David White/Stuff Lawyer Witten-Hannah said Brown’s allegation that putting a fence amounted to blackmail was incorrect.

The seaside home used to be the home of New Zealand artist and photographer Clifton Firth​, and is one of the 72 private properties the walkway cuts across.

In 2012, a storm destroyed the bridge that let walkers circle around the home. The late owner, Paul Firth, allowed people to cross over his property – which cut very near his cottage.

The heritage listing was placed on the cottage in 2013. Firth did not issue any letters for or against this change.

A fight lasting a decade followed.

Firth entered into negotiations with council to buy the property, Witten-Hannah said. But council later withdrew from the agreement.

When Firth died, the property passed on to a number of owners who are battling the council.

On Thursday, Auckland councillors agreed it was the place of the Devonport-Takapuna local board to take part in resolving the dispute.

“It is an amazing frustration situation for our local community,” said Auckland Councillor Richard Hills. “We have to get around the table again - and we have to figure out a way forward.”