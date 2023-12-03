Without fear or favour: Todd Niall retires after 46 years in journalism

Todd Niall retires from journalism after 46 years in radio, print, television and digital news.

In most industries, being told “nobody misses you” after nearly half a century of service is a kick in the delicates. But for a journalist, it’s the ultimate accolade.

That three-word text message was sent by a politician to retiring journalist and veteran broadcaster, Todd Niall in his last week as Stuff’s Senior Auckland Affairs reporter.

In his typically professional manner, Niall doesn’t want the politician identified.

It’s just another day at work, holding power to account.

David White/Stuff Senior Auckland affairs journalist Todd Niall is retiring after 46 years in the industry.

Past and present colleagues have described Niall as a journalist whose only agenda has been to provide the public with a contextualised understanding of how political decisions affect their everyday lives.

“He has a better understanding of what happens in Auckland than most local body politicians,” says former RNZ colleague Eileen Cameron.

Often dressed in a striped vest, Niall caught the bus to his final council meeting last week.

He would have been embarrassed, as councillors showered him in accolades.

Councillor, and former Auckland City mayor, Christine Fletcher spoke of Niall’s reporting playing an “instrumental part” in the Council pulling out of an early Britomart development plan that would have excluded trains.

Erin Johnson/Stuff The Auckland Town Hall where Todd Niall has covered countless council meetings.

Councillor Mike Lee had a similar story about Niall’s reporting of a proposed international cruise terminal that would have seen the iconic Shed 10 bulldozed. Lee said it was only after being interviewed by Niall that he realised the plan was not right and the building which links Downtown Auckland to its cargo-shipping past was saved.

Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson thanked Niall for his 46 years of service.

“You care about our community and because you care, you’ve done a fine job,” Simpson said.

When Niall started out in journalism in 1977, Auckland was governed by various borough councils, each with their own staff and elected officials. In 1989, those boroughs morphed into city councils - Manukau, Auckland, Waitakere, North Shore, and Rodney.

Niall documented those entities’ eventual amalgamation into the Auckland “super city” in November 2010.

He has reported on the bread and butter of council business - rates, rubbish, public transport, Three Waters, and council’s action (and inaction) on climate change.

Supplied/Stuff Journalist Todd Niall in the early years of his career.

After completing an 18-week journalism course at the predecessor of AUT, Niall landed his first job at the Auckland Star, in the days when Auckland boasted two daily newspapers.

“I was told by the chief reporter, rather dryly, that I was hired because I was male and under 20, so could be paid cadet wages,” says Niall.

Veteran Pat Booth was the editor. The international drug syndicate boss - known as Mr Asia - was constantly in the headlines. Ngāti Whatua land at Takaparawhau/Bastion Point was being occupied in an effort to stop the Crown selling it to developers. Niall recalls the other big news story being the death of Elvis.

Two years later, Niall headed off on an O.E.

On his return, he went into radio.

Radio was his first love. Former RNZ colleague Katrina Batten describes Niall as having a “sexy radio voice” and he put that to work at Radio Waikato in Hamilton.

News editor and future television journalist Bob McNeil provided voice training and Niall went on to present bulletins and chase local stories.

Stuff Red Squad moves down Domain St to discourage protesters from that route. Springbok Tour, 1981, Palmerston North.

In 1981, Niall moved to Palmerston North and Radio 2XS – just in time for the Springbok Tour. Niall and his young colleagues diligently covered the protest movement.

“We got called into the manager’s office… We were told we were potentially upsetting the advertisers and we needed to ‘tone down’ our coverage.”

Niall and his colleagues refused.

The union was called in and “this young guy” Bill Ralston from Wellington’s regional television station did a story.

Unknown/Stuff A man examines the barbed wire on the back fields of the showgrounds during the 1981 Springbok Tour in Palmerston North.

The Manawatu game went ahead with razor wire surrounding the showgrounds. After the game, Niall and his colleagues resigned in protest.

From there he headed to the capital to take up a post at Radio Windy, another private radio station, where he worked alongside fellow veteran broadcaster Pam Corkery.

While on a night shift, Niall wrote Corkery a note that included one or two indiscretions about a senior staff member.

“Pam didn’t dispose of it properly.”

Niall was sacked and soon looking for a new job.

He headed further south to join Radio Avon in Christchurch - another private station with a small newsroom that played pop music between ads.

One weekend Niall and a group of friends decided to visit Queenstown.

Niall’s frugality saw him holed up in the youth hostel where he met a German backpacker who had just landed.

Supplied Passenger Sybil Ferguson aboard flight BA 009.

Angelika was one of 247 passengers who survived a flight that suffered engine failure after flying through a volcanic ash cloud over Indonesia.

Niall’s eyes twinkle as he tells the story of how that ash cloud caused flight delays and enabled him to meet the woman who he has been with ever since. This year the couple have become grandparents for the first time.

Niall’s professional life was also on the rise and he returned to Radio Windy.

At the end of 1983, Niall and Angelika moved to Germany where he was a stay-at-home dad with first-born Lukas. He says that was unusual in 1980s New Zealand.

Returning to New Zealand in 1985, Niall joined Radio New Zealand’s Tauranga office as a senior reporter before making the move to Auckland in 1989 as a night producer for the Paul Holmes show.

“It was fun. There was always something happening. Like all those roles, you do all the work the night before and then something happens in the morning.”

In 1991, with three children now, Niall and his family moved back to Germany for a two-year stint before again returning to Radio New Zealand as deputy chief reporter.

Former colleague Eileen Cameron remembers him as a “calming” influence in the newsroom.

Another RNZ colleague, Anna Thomas, described him as “solid and reliable”.

“He has institutional knowledge that will be sorely missed. A wonderful human being with a wry sense of humour and, of course, such sartorial elegance.”

The following year, in 1994, Niall moved to television as the news editor for TVNZ’s regional television station ATV. He was made redundant two years later.

“I had already lost my love for low budget TV. You could spend the whole day working on a story and then half-way through the bulletin [Niall imitates a fart noise] the machine wouldn’t go and you’ve lost your story.”

Radio New Zealand happily took him back. He returned the favour by staying with the organisation for the next 22 years.

He worked as a business journalist, before going into Auckland issues and council reporting.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Councillor Christine Fletcher.

Auckland councillor Christine Fletcher was mayor of Auckland City from 1998 to 2001.

She paid homage to Niall’s ability to take a complicated subject, break it down and cover the angles and package a story so the real issues get an airing. She partially credits his reporting with achieving the Britomart train station and kerbside recycling.

“The people of Auckland owe him a debt of gratitude.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Former Auckland Mayor John Banks.

Another former mayor John Banks says Niall visited his office “far too regularly” when he was in the job from 2001 to 2004 and again between 2007 and 2010.

“Not withstanding his charisma bypass, he is a thoroughly decent, amazing and straight-down-the-middle journalist. He’s actually a credit to the profession. He doesn’t take sides or play favourites.”

Dick Hubbard was mayor between Banks’ two terms and speaks of a “highly professional” journalist.

“He had a soothing, calming tone. He was never after the cheap shots and always well-reasoned.”

In 2010, Auckland’s regional councils amalgamated. It was “nirvana” for council reporters, says Niall.

“[Council] suddenly had the ability and scale to do the big stuff,” he says.

Niall acknowledges the argument that the “local voices” and the regional identities have been lost but, on balance, the gains from having one large entity dealing with transport, rubbish and everything else wins out.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Len Brown at the inaugural meeting of the Auckland “super city”.

Auckland’s first super city mayor, Len Brown (2010-16), says Niall was a passionate reporter, particularly on public transport and could be trusted with an off-the-record chat.

“But when Todd interviewed you, you needed to know a whole lot.”

His coverage was always fair.

“And in the journalistic realm, when you’re a representative, that’s the very best you could hope for.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Tsunami-ravaged Banda Aceh, following the 2004 Boxing Day Tsunami.

Over the summer period, Niall produced Summer Report, the programme that temporarily replaces the flagship Morning Report programme.

The Boxing Day Tsunami hit in the first year Niall was involved in the show.

Ordinarily, it had a format of hard news at the top, followed by “fun and lifestyle” segments.

“It was the kind of radio I listened to when I was young.”

But it’s his coverage of Auckland issues and the council round that Niall is best known for.

RNZ’s Nine to Noon senior producer Glenda Wakeham counts Niall as a close friend.

“I’ve never met anyone who kept up the same level of professionalism, enthusiasm and joy right through his career.”

Fellow RNZer Rowan Quinn says Niall is tenacious. Even if a story took requests for documents under the Official Information Act and an Ombudsman investigation, Niall stayed lockjawed to the yarn.

“He is an old-school journalist.”

Quinn recalls Niall as a senior colleague who is always happy to share his knowledge.

Another former colleague at RNZ, Katrina Batten, thinks of Niall as “the Yoda of all things Auckland”.

“I’m pleased for him, that he’s retiring. I’m just sad for the rest of us… That we miss out on his lovely voice.”

The New Zealand Herald’s Auckland Council reporter Bernard Orsman has spent years competing with Niall.

But despite that, Orsman describes Niall as one of the nicest people in the business.

“Auckland is going to be worse off when he goes.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A 1968 New Zealand-made Trekka bought by Auckland's MOTAT.

During his time at Radio New Zealand, Niall had the freedom to pursue some of his interests. One of those being an obscure car, the Trekka.

The body was designed and manufactured in Aotearoa between 1966 and 1972 and sported a Skoda engine. About 2500 rolled off the Otahuhu factory assembly line.

Niall first produced a long-form radio documentary talking to those involved. His project later turned into a book, The Trekka Dynasty.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Todd Niall interviewing American Magic skipper Terry Hutchinson.

The America’s Cup has been another passion for Niall, covering the regatta in 2003, 2007, 2013, 2017 and later for Stuff in 2021.

Broadcaster and voice of the cup, Peter Montgomery, worked alongside Niall but was not aware of his friend’s retirement.

“The first thing I’d say is I’m shocked, it’s premature, and he should reconsider.”

He says Niall always managed to find “interesting angles”.

“He allowed New Zealanders to get closer to the action.”

Montgomery says Niall was filing stories, alongside journalists from The Guardian, The Independent, The Washington Post, Chicago Tribune and the LA Times.

“It’s a roll call of top writers and Todd was among them and very much accepted as their equal.”

David White/Stuff Todd Niall in Stuff's Auckland newsroom this week.

In 2018, at the age of 60, Niall left Radio New Zealand for Stuff. It was a surprise to many of his long-time colleagues.

“At that stage of my career I thought: ‘Well, how many opportunities am I going to get, to go into a new environment and do what I wanted to do?’” he says.

In his last year in journalism, Niall has had a few tangles with Auckland’s current mayor, Wayne Brown.

Brown said he didn’t want to say anything about Niall’s retirement and he’d only known him for a year.

“I wish him well, but I don’t want to comment,” Brown said.

Stuff’s Commissioning Editor, Simon Plumb, says journalism is a tough industry and not everyone can go the distance.

“Todd has not only stood the test of time, the quality of his work over 46 years leaves a legacy - something many aspire to do, but few achieve.

“The Todd Niall byline represents important, fair and trusted reporting. His is a deeply respected and valuable contribution to New Zealand journalism.”

Niall plans to do some travelling and spend time with his new grandson. He is also the proud owner of a half-share in a Trekka and plans to do a bit of driving.

“I’ve had a ball. You can’t say that because it sounds trivial, but it’s true.”