Auckland Santa helper hangs up his red suit to battle cancer over Christmas

Auckland local Mike Binis has been working as a professional Santa for almost a decade.

His favourite time of year is fast approaching, but for Mike Binis – a professional Santa – this Christmas looks a little different.

The 67-year-old is set to start treatment for a type of skin cancer, squamous cell carcinoma, after doctors found a tumour in his neck.

While his prognosis is good, treatment has meant he cannot do the thing he loves most: share the magic of Christmas as Santa Claus.

“I'm seeing Santas on TV commercials, I'm seeing Santa showing up in different things, and I think 'that should be me' – and I can't do that this year.”

Santa isn’t just a seasonal job for Binis. He is Father Christmas all year round – with his white beard, rosy checks and sparkly eyes – it’s hard to speak to Binis without imagining him sitting atop Santa’s sleigh.

“I look like Santa,” Binis laughed. “People see me and call me Santa. I enjoy that.”

Binis has been on the Christmas circuit for almost a decade, bringing a spark of festive joy to malls and parks during the holiday season.

“It’s brilliant. I’ve always loved Christmas... putting up the tree and all that kind of Christmas stuff.”

However, Binis found a lump in his neck in July. His long St Nicholas beard kept him from noticing the slight bump at first.

But when he went to the doctor, Binis knew right away that the lump wasn’t a good sign.

“He felt my neck and I saw the colour drain from his face. I thought, ‘that doesn’t look good’,” he said.

Despite this, Binis said the full weight of the diagnosis took a long time to land.

STUFF Why it's important for everyone to slip, slop, slap and wrap, regardless of their skin colour.

“I didn’t hit home for me. I thought, ‘It is what it is. We found it. We are going to treat it.”

But as Christmas approaches, Binis has been left in limbo waiting to find out what the next steps of his treatment will look like.

He has had to cancel his Santa jobs, and he is nervous about what cancer treatment will mean for his beloved Santa beard.

“Then all of a sudden it hit me that this is serious… I’m not going to be the same on the other side,” Binis said.

Skin cancers are the most common type of cancer in New Zealand – in fact they account for about 80% of all new cancer diagnoses each year.

When we think of skin cancer, most of us automatically assume we are talking about melanoma but there are others that are far more prevalent, affecting tens of thousands of us every year.

The type that Binis has, squamous cell carcinoma, is not as dangerous as melanoma but is far more common.

Binis has a message for Kiwis this Christmas: “I never thought I’d get cancer. Never in a million years, not Santa!”

“But it can happen to anyone when it’s least expected. It changes everything, but don’t let it change Christmas. Don’t let it!”