One in hospital after water incident at North Shore beach

Emergency services were called to Rothesay Bay just after 5pm.

At least one person has been hospitalised after a water-related incident at a beach on Auckland’s North Shore.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were on scene at Rothesay Bay and were called there just after 5pm.

Do you know more? Email melanie.earley@stuff.co.nz

More information would be provided when available, the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for St John confirmed one person had been taken to North Shore Hospital.

Three ambulances had gone to the scene along with two other St John's vehicles due to reports of multiple people being involved.

The spokesperson said the number of people involved in the incident was “unknown”.

MORE TO COME