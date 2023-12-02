One person dead, another in hospital after water incident at Auckland beach
One person has died while a second person is in hospital after a water-related incident at a beach on Auckland’s North Shore.
A police spokesperson confirmed they were called to Rothesay Beach just after 5pm on Saturday.
Do you know more? Email melanie.earley@stuff.co.nz
They confirmed one person had died while another was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.
The death would be referred to the Coroner, the spokesperson said.
“Our thoughts are with their family”.
A spokesperson for St John confirmed one person had been taken to North Shore Hospital.
Three ambulances had gone to the scene along with two other St John's vehicles.