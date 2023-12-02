One person dead, another in hospital after water incident at Auckland beach

Emergency services were called to Rothesay Bay just after 5pm on Saturday.

One person has died while a second person is in hospital after a water-related incident at a beach on Auckland’s North Shore.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were called to Rothesay Beach just after 5pm on Saturday.

Do you know more? Email melanie.earley@stuff.co.nz

They confirmed one person had died while another was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

The death would be referred to the Coroner, the spokesperson said.

“Our thoughts are with their family”.

A spokesperson for St John confirmed one person had been taken to North Shore Hospital.

Three ambulances had gone to the scene along with two other St John's vehicles.