Person dies after truck rolls and crashes into a power pole in Auckland

The person was freed from the truck by firefighters, but died in hospital. (File photo)

A person has died after the truck they were driving rolled and crashed into a power pole in Auckland.

The crash involving a light truck happened on King George Ave near Gillies Ave in Epsom about 11pm on Friday, police said.

The driver and sole occupant of the light truck was freed by firefighters and taken to hospital, where they died from their critical injuries.

The police serious crash unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

According to the Ministry of Transport, 306 people have died on the roads in 2023.