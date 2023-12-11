Appeal for information on Auckland man, missing for almost three weeks

Devon Anton Jackson-Budgen was reported missing by his family on November 21.

Police are appealing to the public for information on an Auckland man who hasn’t been seen for almost three weeks.

Devon Anton Jackson-Budgen, 24, was reported missing from the Browns Bay area on the North Shore by his family on November 21.

Police inquiries had been underway to find him.

It was believed he may have been seen around the Rosedale and Ōrewa areas, a police spokesperson said.

“Police and Devon’s family have concerns about his wellbeing.”

According to Jackson-Budgen’s family, he is 5 foot six and of slim build. They said he was “very friendly and compassionate”, and a father to four-year-old son.