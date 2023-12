A person has died after a gas explosion on Great Barrier Island.

A person has died after a gas explosion at a Great Barrier Island property.

Police were called to help Fire and Emergency at a Motairehe Rd property around 12.45am on Friday, following reports of a gas explosion.

A person at the address was found dead, a spokesperson said.

The fire was being treated as unexplained and officers would be working with Fire and Emergency to determine its cause.

A scene examination was ongoing on Friday.