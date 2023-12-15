Devon Jackson-Budgen remembered as 'person of comfort' after body located

Devon Budgen, 24, was missing for almost three weeks.

A young dad who went missing for three weeks after telling family he was going for a walk has been found dead, with loved ones remembering him as a “person of comfort”.

Devon Anton Jackson-Budgen, 24, was staying with his older sister on Auckland’s North Shore as he recovered from a “serious” mental health incident at his home in Katikati.

On November 20, he decided to go for a walk alone and didn’t return. He was reported missing by his family the next day.

Jackson-Budgen’s younger sister, Ellie Budgen, confirmed her brother’s body was found on Thursday night by a member of Search and Rescue.

“Our family can finally grieve and lay him to rest,” she said. “He was a complex individual, with strong demons.”

Despite those “demons”, Ellie said her brother was the kind of person who could strike up conversations with anyone wherever he went.

NZPOLICE/Supplied Devon Anton Jackson-Budgen was described as friendly and outgoing by his sister.

“He’s really outgoing and super friendly, he talks to all sorts of people and clicks with everyone. There’s really no one else like him.

“He strikes up conversations with strangers and is so charismatic. He’s just such a person of comfort.”

Ellie and her twin brother were only a couple of years younger than Jackson-Budgen, and while they had a number of older siblings, the three of them were tight-knit and “grew up together”.

Jackson-Budgen loved skateboarding and anything “counter-culture”, his sister said, and he had an affinity for animals – especially dogs and birds.

He nursed an injured baby magpie back to health, and this became one of his pets, Ellie said. His dog, named Snoopdog, was currently being looked after by his mum in Waihi.

While Jackson-Budgen was friendly and outgoing, a month before his disappearance his mental health took a turn, and he had come to Auckland while he continued to recover, according to Ellie.

A police spokesperson confirmed a man who went missing on Auckland’s North Shore had been found dead.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner. “Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this time.”

Where to get help: