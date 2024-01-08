The Auckland road that's longer than a marathon and has five number ones

There are many types of enterprise along the road, with some a little less sanctioned than others.

After years knocking on the wrong door up and down Auckland’s Great South Rd, Stuff reporter Troels Sommerville decided to check in at the five different addresses, all listed as number one.

I live at number 1 Great South Rd... No, I live at number 1 Great South Rd... No, I live at number 1 Great South Rd...

Great South Rd has duplicate addresses up and down its 42.9km stretch. For context, that’s slightly longer than a marathon (42.195km).

And after about 180 years, the numbering still leaves people scratching their heads.

“I get couriers coming here with packages for number one,” says Tony’s Tyre Service manager Rajat, whose shop is located at the road’s tip in Newmarket.

“Unfortunately for them, it's the number one at the other end they are looking for,” he says with a wry smile.

His is one of five number ones between there and Drury – some addresses have six iterations – which leaves couriers with a long drive ahead.

Snaking its way from Epsom through to Bombay, the road is lined by businesses. Car dealerships seem to be every second building. And the next number one after the tyre shop is Ōtāhuhu’s Eco-Friendly Cars.

“It’s confusing,” says the dealership’s owner, Hitesh Soni, as he points out that across the road is “one thousand and something”.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Great South Rd gets narrow as it rolls through Ōtāhuhu and its many stores.

But, he explains, far fewer people are getting lost on their way, now that people have GPS maps on their phones.

Even so, old habits still have him telling people the names of nearby, intersecting streets – just in case.

After leaving Ōtāhuhu, more and more houses start to line Great South Rd, and the next number one is a gated, three-bedroom home on the doorstep of the city’s most exclusive golf club, Royal Auckland and Grange. Unfortunately, no one was home when Stuff called in.

Nearby – though not on Great South Rd – is the Papatoetoe Historical Society, where president David Wylie helps shed some light on the numbering system.

It’s a quirk of the road and its long, storied history, he says.

“It doesn’t seem to bother people who live there, but it does confuse people...when the numbers suddenly go back to the start again,” he says.

The first official sections of the road were completed in 1843 – parts of it along traditional Māori walking paths – and trailed through small towns that were independent of Auckland.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Great South Road snakes its way along 42 kilometres from Epsom to Bombay.

But while the city and road grew, the numbering stayed the same, leaving a legacy of letterboxes that are a reminder of a past that was swallowed up, Wylie says.

As a lifelong Papatoetoe resident, Wylie still references parts of the road by its old landmarks, like the DB brewery on the border of Papatoetoe and Ōtāhuhu.

He has also helped find and mark out the remaining military mileposts, a remnant from when the British Army extended the road as a path to its invasion of the Waikato. Māori forced to abandon their homes fled along the same road.

Despite the numbers starting again six different times, Auckland Council’s head of rates valuations and data management, Rhonwen Heath, says it hasn’t caused any issues according to its records.

According to her, since the amalgamation of Auckland’s various into the so-called Supercity, the council had not received any complaints from its customer service channel or from emergency services regarding street numbering.

Heath added that a change to the numbering system would require “substantial input and communication” between agencies, including Land Information New Zealand, property owners, ratepayers and businesses.

SCREENSHOT Great South Road in Papakura at night.

That’s not quite the view of the resident at Manurewa’s number one, who thinks the numbering along the road is “a mess”.

Speaking out the front of his flat while concreting a post into the ground, Paul (who asked his last name not be used), says that while technology has helped ease the confusion, “it’s just the same old, same old” when it comes to the mail.

He has complained, more than once, about the abundance of incorrect mail he gets, but says NZ Post told him to scribble “wrong address” on the front and post it back, to which he happily obliges.

And yet for all the talk of GPS changing the game, this is the point where Great South Rd manages to confuse even satellite technology.

Google Maps points to Counties Medical in the Waiata Shores shopping precinct as the next number 1 Great South Rd – and it would be right, if it was still 2016.

The then-Manukau Golf Club, and its course, used to be 1/1, until it made way for not only a shopping centre, but a whole new neighbourhood.

About 30km and 10 suburbs later is the final number one: a small lot in Papakura housing the Papakura Volunteer Coast Guard, the South Auckland Car Club, Papakura Rod and Custom Club, Papakura Motorcycle Club and the Papakura Amateur Radio Club.

It’s where Rajat from Tony’s Tyre Service sends his lost couriers, and as one of the radio club’s volunteers points out, where couriers looking for Tony’s get sent back in the other direction.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff At its end, Great South Rd joins the Waikato Expressway at Bombay.

But while the “temperamental” Google Maps leads a few strays his way, the volunteer laughs and says it’s a good way to make new friends.

An NZ Post spokesperson said that’s why the postcode plays an important part to ensure mail gets to the right place.

From Papakura, you won’t spot another number 1.

Soon enough, the houses give way to the farms of Ramarama and Bombay before the road eventually links up with State Highway 1 and rolls off into the Waikato.