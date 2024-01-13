Auckland Council removing thousands of rubbish bins from public spaces

Removing 3000 of Auckland’s 10,000 public rubbish bins could save the council $9.5m over the next eight years. (File photo)

Auckland Council is removing 30% of the region’s rubbish bins from public spaces in an attempt to cut costs.

Northpark resident Sue, who didn’t want her surname used, noticed a rubbish bin had disappeared from the Millhouse Reserve as she went to throw away some litter retrieved during a walk.

She then noticed four other bins had disappeared. The fresh soil in their place suggested the bins had been removed legitimately, rather than stolen.

“Where is all the rubbish going to go now if the bins have been removed?”

Auckland Council acting general manager of parks and community facilities Julie Pickering confirmed five rubbish bins had been removed from the reserve and adjoining Cascade Walkway.

Five bins remain at the reserve and walkway, she added.

But Sue feared people would be more likely to dump their litter if they have to walk further to find a rubbish bin.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Rubbish bins that are not used a lot and are near other bins were at risk of being removed in Auckland. (File photo)

“The environment is going to get worse.”

Pickering said the bins were underutilised and had little to no rubbish in them when emptied.

The council was hoping to remove about 30% of the region’s 10,000 rubbish bins by the end of March as part of the annual budget savings target.

It is estimated having fewer bins to empty would save the council about $9.5 million over the next eight years.

“To ensure the least disruption to users, the council will only be removing bins that have historically low use and are in close proximity to other bins. Therefore, we don’t envisage a material increase in loose litter as a consequence of removing the bins.

Any removed bins that are damaged will be recycled as scrap metal. The rest will be used on new council developments or to replace other bins that are damaged.