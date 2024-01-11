Police search for missing 15-year-old girl in Auckland

Auckland police are searching for 15-year-old Kate, who was last seen on 5 January.

A 15-year-old girl has been missing in Auckland since last week and police say there are concerns for her welfare.

Kate was last seen on Woodhouse Rd in Patumāhoe, near Pukekohe, on January 5.

“Police and Kate’s family have concerns for her welfare,” police said in a statement.

The teen is approximately 168cm tall, with blue eyes and light brown hair.

She has piercings in both her ears and on both sides of her nose, and was last seen wearing grey tracksuit pants, a long t-shirt and possibly Crocs.