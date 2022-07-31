Joan Brennan, believed to be New Zealand's oldest person, dies age 110

Auckland resident Joan Brennan celebrated her 105th birthday (video first published in March 2017).

New Zealand’s oldest woman Joan Edith Brennan has died “peacefully” at the grand old age of 110.

Joan Brennan’s son, Barry Brennan, said his mother died on Saturday morning after living “a very long life”.

“As well as mourning a loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, as a family, we have lost a link to times long past,” Barry Brennan said.

Joan Brennan lived independently until the age of 107, even growing her own vegetables. But she was forced to go into care following a bad fall in 2019.

“At the age of nearly 109 she successfully underwent a hip replacement operation and learnt to walk again – a testament to her strength and endurance,” Brennan said.

Joan Brennan was born on 10 March 1912. Her family believe she was the oldest living New Zealander.

Her own mother, Edith Mary Lewis, also lived a very long life, born in 1881 and dying in 1976 at the age of 95.

Barry and Gay Brennan/Supplied Tom and Joan Brennan married in October, 1937.

Lewis was left a war widow after Joan Brennan’s father, Sergeant Henry William Lewis, died of his wounds on the Somme, on 4th May 1917, aged 39.

“Joan would often tell her family how she remembered her father coming home to London on his last leave at Christmas 1916,” Barry Brennan said.

“She had a vivid memory of him taking her and her elder sister to the pantomime. She was nearly five years old and never saw him again.”

Barry and Gay Brennan/Supplied Joan and her husband Tom met on a voyage back to Britain. This photo was taken in 1995.

Barry Brennan said his mother was probably one of the last people in the world who could remember a soldier killed in World War I.

Facing “considerable hardship” as a war widow, Lewis emigrated first to Australia and then New Zealand around 1922 with her two young daughters.

In New Zealand, Joan Brennan trained as a Karitane nurse and loved caring for children.

“She met her husband, Thomas George Brennan, a ship radio operator, on a voyage back to Britain in 1934,” Barry Brennan said.

The couple married three years later, and settled in New Zealand.

Stuff Joan Brennan, pictured here celebrating her 105th birthday, died peacefully on July 30.

“They served their new country in World War II when Tom, being in a reserved occupation as a telegraphist, worked ‘at watch’ on the lighthouse on Portland Island, Hawkes Bay,” Brennan said.

"These were very happy times - we did a lot of fishing together," Joan told Stuff in 2017.

After the war they moved to Auckland and settled in Campbells Bay where they lived in the same house for 36 years until they moved to Selwyn Village in 1990.

Joan Brennan’s husband, and Barry Brennan’s father, died in 1998, age 89.

“Joan led a very long and full life, and believed in keeping healthy and eating organic food,” Brennan wrote.

Barry Brennan/Supplied Joan Edith Brennan died peacefully at the age of 110, on Saturday, July 30.

“At the age of 107 she was still living independently in her little apartment and growing her own vegetables. She would regularly take the bus to the mall do her shopping and treat herself to a coffee and muffin."

When Joan Brennan was 105, she shared her secrets to a long life with Stuff, which included staying away from conventional pills and tablets whenever was possible.

"I have grown various weeds in my garden for years that I eat to keep well," she said at the time.

Joan Brennan died peacefully after suffering from a chest infection, Barry Brennan said.