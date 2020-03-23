Digger hits gas main, catches fire in Auckland's Devonport, injuring one

A digger caught fire after an Auckland gas main ruptured, sparking a call-out from firefighters (File photo).

A person was injured when a gas main burst on Auckland's North Shore on Monday afternoon.

"There was a digger that ruptured the gas main and caught fire," Fire and Emergency NZ northern communications shift manager Craig Dally said.

Firefighters were still at the scene on Calliope Rd, Devonport at about 5pm.

St John spokeswoman Beverley Tse said the ambulance service was alerted at 3.26pm.

An ambulance, a rapid reaction unit and a manger were deployed.

One person was treated at the scene and taken to North Shore Hospital with moderate injuries, Tse added.