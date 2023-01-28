Water floods Auckland bus as it makes its way from cancelled Elton John concert

Northshore resident Dan Willdridge​endured a more than three-hour-long bus ride through deep floodwaters trying to get home after the Elton John concert at Auckland’s Mt Smart stadium was cancelled.

Willdridge had just arrived at the concert venue with his wife minutes as news broke the show had been cancelled 30 minutes before it was scheduled to start on Friday night.

Those on the bus remained in their seats as the bus readied to return home but as the flooding got worse “that’s when the bus started to get a bit quieter,” he said.

Video footage shows floodwater on the double-decker Auckland Transport bus, which Willdridge estimated was carrying about 50 passengers, rising to just below the seats.

Many passengers are shown sitting up or with their feet on the seats trying to avoid the brown water as others can be heard yelling to the driver “don’t slow down” and that the water was “up to my butt”.

Willdridge said while there were a few people “rattled on the bus”, many were just grateful to have a way home.

He and his wife had hoped to attend Elton’s previous concert in 2020 which was cancelled when the star was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Dan Willdridge Water floods Auckland bus travelling back from the cancelled Elton John show on Friday night.

Aware of the bad weather forecast for the evening they’d debated going but decided with some wet weather gear they’d be alright. “[We thought] if it was really bad they would cancel it.”

On the return drive they passed several people pushing waterlogged, flooded and floating cars.

“We’d seen a lot of the water on the rain there but thought it would recede. You could just see water flooded everywhere.”

Aware of the risk if the bus had tipped or the water rose higher, Willdridge felt the driver was right to carry on.

“Once you’re in, you’re in. Our only other option was to sit on the side of the road in that bus.”

LOUISE NICHOLLS/Supplied On Friday residents of Aliford Avenue, One Tree Hill, in Auckland pushed a number of parked cars that were swamped by floodwaters. Their owners had originally planned to see Elton John perform. (File photo)

“The driver was calm and just displayed confidence so that kind of gave some people reassurance.”

He said they would likely have had no other way home and chancing it through the floodwaters would not have been much better.

“The thing that was nice was it brought the whole community together.”

The couple finally arrived home about 10.30pm and concerns quickly shifted to those impacted by the flooding, checking on parents-in-law property and other neighbours.

Auckland Transport has been approached for comment.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Thousands of disappointed Elton John concert goers leave Mt Smart after the show was cancelled at the last minute. (File photo)

The Elton John concert was cancelled less than half an hour before he was set to take to the stage as torrential rain wreaked havoc across Tāmaki Makaurau, with a spokesperson describing it as “far too dangerous”.

The announcement was met with screams from the crowd, who were already in place for the concert. It was set to be part of Elton’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour.

His final show set to take place on Saturday night has also been cancelled following the instructions of the local authorities and Mt Smart Stadium officials.