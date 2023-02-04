Third Lotto multi-millionaire of the year as Aucklander wins $8.5 million
An Aucklander has become Lotto’s third multi-millionaire of the year.
Their win, announced by Lotto tonight, adds up to $8.5 million from Powerball and Lotto first division prizes.
There was no lucky store, as the Auckland-based player purchased the ticket through the MyLotto app.
This follows another Auckland player winning $4.3 million two weeks ago. The previous winner says she is looking forward to supporting local charities with her win.
READ MORE:
* Lotto: Aucklander becomes the first multi-millionaire of 2023
* A new multi-millionaire in Wellington after Lotto draw
* No winner as Lotto top prize rolls over to $18 million
Another Lotto player was a big winner tonight, winning $500,000 from Lotto first division with another ticket sold on MyLotto. That player was based in Southland.
Two Strike Four players won prizes of $400,000 each. Their winning tickets were sold at Neelam Superette and Lotto in Auckland, and at Pak N Save Hastings in Hastings.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.