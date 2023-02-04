Third Lotto multi-millionaire of the year as Aucklander wins $8.5 million

An Aucklander has won the $8.5 million first division Lotto prize tonight.

An Aucklander has become Lotto’s third multi-millionaire of the year.

Their win, announced by Lotto tonight, adds up to $8.5 million from Powerball and Lotto first division prizes.

There was no lucky store, as the Auckland-based player purchased the ticket through the MyLotto app.

This follows another Auckland player winning $4.3 million two weeks ago. The previous winner says she is looking forward to supporting local charities with her win.

Another Lotto player was a big winner tonight, winning $500,000 from Lotto first division with another ticket sold on MyLotto. That player was based in Southland.

Two Strike Four players won prizes of $400,000 each. Their winning tickets were sold at Neelam Superette and Lotto in Auckland, and at Pak N Save Hastings in Hastings.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.