Fire and Emergency says it has enough staff to respond to Cyclone Gabrielle, amid claims of a crew shortage

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) is reassuring Aucklanders it has enough staff to respond to Cyclone Gabrielle, as the firefighters’ union claims some Auckland fire stations were understaffed on Saturday.

The northern branch of the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union’ Martin Campbell said there were five stations across Auckland not fully staffed on Saturday – as the region prepares for Cyclone Gabrielle to bear down.

The category three storm is expected to hit on Sunday – although parts of Northland are already experiencing high winds – while the Auckland region recovers from the flooding and widespread damage of two weeks ago.

The union claimed Birkenhead, Otara, Mt Roskill, Onehunga and Remuera fire stations were all impacted and while Campbell said staffing changed from day to day, he expected Sunday “to be a very similar situation”, though it would be difficult to know until the morning.

"We’re just running on the smell of an oily rag, it’s not the way to be running an emergency service.”

However, Fire and Emergency New Zealand district manager Vaughan Mackereth said there were “sufficient firefighters available to respond to Cyclone Gabrielle”.

He said the “small number of firefighters not working their normal shift” on Saturday was due to their deployment in the specialist Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams ahead of the cyclone.

Additional USAR team members were expected to arrive from Palmerston North.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Fire and Emergency has responded to claims it was understaffed on Saturday.

Mackereth said there was still “plenty of capability to respond across Auckland” with “volunteer fire brigades available across the Auckland region”.

Mackereth dismissed Campbell’s claims that the city’s Hazmat command unit was also effectively out of commission on Saturday due to lack of staff.

“The Auckland Central Hazmat/Command vehicle is currently staffed. Earlier today, if required, it would have responded with another crew.”

The unit carries decontamination gear for hazardous materials incidents, and doubles as a command and control unit in a big fire, natural disaster or civil defence emergency.

While Campbell agreed some workforce loss was the result of USAR deployments, he believed most were due to “discretionary leave owed to firefighters”.

He said volunteer firefighters could be busy looking after their own families and businesses during the emergency, and it was “unfair” to rely on them to “prop up FENZ’s failure to adequately hire and recruit”.

NZPFU/Supplied One of Auckland's two Turntable Ladder Heavy Aerial trucks being towed away for repairs on February 9. The NZPFU says it's getting harder and harder to keep the quarter-century old trucks on the road.

“We’ve got no meat left on the bone as an organisation.”.

He had no doubt the shortages had impacted the response to the severe weather and flooding last month.

The union has sent out a survey to members involved to get a clearer picture, but “anecdotally, firefighters didn’t have the gear, the equipment, the training, or the staffing and had to wing it, looking after themselves and the public the best they can,” Campbell said.

FENZ appeared to be taking preparedness for Gabrielle “more seriously”.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff In December, the government stepped in, bringing a fraught two-year long negotiation to an end, but the NZPFU says while the contract is sorted, years of underinvestment will take a lot longer to fix (File photo).

He expected an internal FENZ review into the flood response and said the union would make a submission once they had received feedback from their members.

But he warned there were no quick fixes.

Earlier in the week, one of Auckland’s two turntable ladder heavy aerial trucks was towed away for repairs after a mechanical failure.

“Luckily it was able to be repaired and went back into service, but it has broken down again this afternoon [Saturday] – a mechanic has just turned up now to have a look at it.

“It’s an ongoing thing, but it’s because of the age of the thing – it’s over 25 years old.”

The tall ladders were used for rescuing people from buildings and bridges, or lowering firefighters down into swift water as well as in fires, Campbell said.

“With the state of the fire and emergency fleet it’s getting harder and harder to keep the trucks on the road these days.”