Woman accused of sexually abusing ex-boyfriend's stepchild goes on trial

The man is set to appear at the Auckland District Court.

A woman accused of sexually abusing her ex-boyfriend’s stepchild while she was trying to sleep was laughing and taunting her as she held her down to grope and kiss her, a court has heard.

Jemma Taylor faces three charges of sexual conduct with a child under 12, at a birthday party in April 2012, when the complainant was 11 years old.

Her trial began on Monday at the Auckland District Court, before Judge Ema Aitken.

Taylor was charged for 10 years after the alleged offending, when she was working as the communications manager at the private Christian girls school, St Cuthbert’s College.

She longer works at the school and the offending is not alleged to have happened at the school.

At that time of the alleged offending, Taylor was in a relationship with the complainant’s stepfather.

In a pre-recorded interview played to the jury, the complainant said she had gone to bed, while the adults continued celebrating her stepfather’s birthday.

Taylor is alleged to have entered the child’s room five times. Three of those times the complainant said she was held down, while being kissed and groped.

She said Taylor was laughing and taunting her, telling her that she loved it.

“She said ‘your dad doesnt love you, he doesnt care about you. He only loves me. I love you, you know you love me. You know you want me’.”

The complainant said she knew Tayor was drunk because she was slurring her words and had “drunk eyes”.

The complainant said she screamed out for help each time, but the music was too loud and no one could hear her.

She said on one of her visits to her room, Taylor just stood at the door, smiling.

“It was creepy. Like she was enjoying it, the fact I was uncomfortable.”

The last time she came into her room and groped her again, she said Taylor sat at the edge of the bed afterward.

Her stepfather came into the room and chased Taylor out.

The complainant said she didn’t report the alleged abuse to police or speak to her family about it.

Shortly after that, Taylor and her stepfather’s relationship ended.

Years after the incident, in 2021, she came face to face again with Taylor at St Cuthbert’s.

“It was not fair that she was working at a school where there are 11-year-old’s, some as young as four. No, it’s not right.”

Sitting in court, Taylor, who denied all charges, was seen wiping tears away when the pre-recorded interview was being played.

The trial continues on Tuesday.