Only 4 per cent of alcohol sales happen after 9pm, so should hours be cut?

Dr Nicki Jackson talks to Stuff about new data that has come out from the Helen Clark Foundation about alcohol purchasing habits in New Zealand.

It is often said that New Zealand has an alcohol problem.

Ministry of Health data says one in five adult Kiwis drink "in a way that could harm themselves or others".

Now, new data released by the Helen Clark Foundation has shed light on our drinking habits, including how impending lockdowns changed them.

According to the data, booze was on the panic buying list when the Delta community outbreak was announced.

In the five hours following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s 6pm announcement on August 17 that the country was heading into alert level 4 lockdown at 11.59pm that night, Aucklanders spent just over $2 million on alcohol.

By comparison, total alcohol sales on the average Tuesday during the previous year was just over $1.4m.

Over the rest of the year, Aucklanders bought $660m dollars of alcohol during 16.5 million transactions at liquor stores.

And that doesn't count supermarket purchases, cash sales, or online transactions.

Stuff Prime Minister at the time Robert Muldoon was drunk when he announced the snap election he would lose to Labour in 1984.

The data, which tracks a year from September 1, 2020, to August 31, 2021, also showed a small proportion of sales occurring after trading was supposed to end at 11pm.

Technically, trading must cease by 11.01pm, but the data recorded $530,000 of sales in Auckland between 11pm and midnight from more than 10,000 transactions. Some of these sales would have been legal, but the data does point to a certain amount of law-breaking.

Meanwhile, sales between 9pm and 11pm accounted for less than 4 per cent of trading, or $26.4m over the year.

But any alcohol purchases made late at night, even those during legal trading hours, worry public health experts.

Dr Nicki Jackson, executive director of Alcohol Healthwatch, said that those light night sales tended to involve more harm.

“You can look at that and go, ‘Well it's a small minority of drinkers drinking at that time.’ But those are the drinkers experiencing their own alcohol harm but causing harm to others.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Dr Nicki Jackson, executive director of Alcohol Healthwatch, says late night alcohol sales are causing harm.

“They will be the ones turning up to our hospitals,” she said.

The cheap price of alcohol is a key factor for its harm in society, said Jackson. “Wages can buy more alcohol than ever before,” she said.

Jackson sees raising prices in off-licences as key to reducing consumption. The 2010 Royal Commission report suggested raising alcohol excise tax by 50 per cent, raising prices by 10 per cent.

That would reduce New Zealand’s alcohol consumption by 5 per cent, she said.

“That's a lot of alcohol, when we drink 475 million litres a year,” she said.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Dr Grant Hewison, secretary of Communities Against Alcohol Harm, is a leading campaigner against new liquor stores.

Dr Grant Hewison, secretary of Communities Against Alcohol Harm (CAAH), is working to stop new liquor stores opening. Hewison said that Auckland needed fewer places to purchase alcohol.

“Our vision or mission is no new liquor stores, particularly in south Auckland,” he said.

In February, CAAH appealed the licence renewal of one retailer who it thought was selling liquor after 11pm.

CAAH allegedly had CCTV footage of punters buying alcohol from the store after 11pm. One looked like he was begging to be sold to, said Hewison.

“If anyone is selling after 11pm they should have their licence revoked,” he said.

But Blackbull Sky Liquor in Papatoetoe cast enough doubt on the footage and claimed the eftpos transactions, operated by a third party, had been tampered with.

The appeal was rejected, but Blackbull was ordered by the judge to shorten its trading hours to between 9am-10pm.

Marika Hill/Stuff The Trusts runs West Liquor alcohol stores. The Trusts – The Portage and Waitākere Licensing Trusts – controls 43 bars and liquor outlets in West Auckland.

Foodstuffs New Zealand, which operates Pakn’Save, New World and Liquorland stores, said customers valued the 7am to 11pm flexibility.

The hours “can then vary on a case-by-case basis for each off-licence,” said spokeswoman Antoinette Laird.

Te Atatu resident Nick Smale has started a petition in West Auckland to try to change the Trusts’ monopoly of the area.

West Auckland Licensing Trusts Action Group (WALTAG) spokesman Nick Smale wants to see reform ending the monopoly of West Auckland's alcohol licensing trusts to provide more choice for consumers.

WALTAG has gathered enough signatures to put West Auckland’s alcohol laws to a vote.

Privatisation of licences can lead to lower prices, something which would horrify public health experts. But, Smale said pricing was more complicated.

“There's a balance to be struck between discouraging excess consumption through higher prices and the impact of those higher prices on consumers,” he said.

The coming vote could be a bellwether on how New Zealand feels about its alcohol laws and whether it wants more choice, or a more controlled model.