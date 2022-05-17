'We need more help looking for him' - Auckland man missing for nearly a month

Jamie Way has been missing for almost a month.

The whānau of an Auckland man who has been missing for almost a month are calling on the public to help find him.

Jamie Way, 53, was reported missing by his family on April 28. He was last seen walking on Everglade Drive in Manukau on the morning of April 26.

He has not been in contact with family or friends since, which family say is out of character for him

Tracey Way, Jamie’s sister, said Way discharged himself from a mental health facility in Auckland on April 26. However, she wasn’t informed he had left until she asked to visit him on April 28.

Way was last seen walking down Everglade Drive in the Auckland suburb of Manukau on April 26.

Tracey Way was told her brother was dropped off on Eugenia Rise, in Manukau, by a nurse as he did not want to be dropped off home, because he didn’t want people to know where he lives.

“You have no idea how myself or the rest of our family are feeling not knowing where our brother is or even if he’s still alive,” she said.

“I cry for my brother every day and pray he is alright, but we need more help looking for him,” Jamie’s other sister Carrie Way said.

Tracey said Way’s bank account had not been touched and his phone was off.

Police posted a public appeal on Facebook on May 16, asking for people who think they might have seen Way, or have information which could help locate him, to get in touch.

Police confirmed on Monday that no updates were available and Way was still missing.

The mental health facility has been approached for comment.

Police continue to seek sightings of Way, and asked anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to contact them on 105. The file number is 220429/9968.