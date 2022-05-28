Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria quits TVNZ after 32 days

TVNZ’s new star host Kamahl Santamaria has quit – 32 days into the job.

In an email to newsroom staff this afternoon, TVNZ's Head of News and Current Affairs Paul Yurisich said he's accepted Santamaria's resignation.

“I want to let you all know that I have accepted the resignation of Breakfast presenter Kamahl Santamaria,” Yurisich's email said.

“Kamahl has been on leave the last week, while he dealt with a personal matter which required his full attention and he has now advised that he wishes to take an extended break with his family.

“Kamahl is focussed on his family at this time, and we ask that everyone respects their wish for privacy.”

The resignation comes the day after Stuff reported Santamaria had been off-air for over a week, with TVNZ offering no explanation to staff or viewers, including Santamaria’s co-hosts.

When questioned, TVNZ refused comment, saying only that it involved a “family emergency”.

TVNZ refused to address a number of specific questions from Stuff yesterday regarding Santamaria’s whereabouts and the broadcaster's handling of the situation.

Instead, it offered a one-line response by email, saying Santamaria was away dealing with a “family emergency”.

“The matter is private to Kamahl and we are respecting he and his family’s privacy,” a TVNZ spokesperson said.

“As previously stated we respect Kamahl’s right to privacy and we won’t be making any further comment.”

Questions TVNZ have refused to answer include why the situation had not been addressed with viewers or staff. Today's email from Yurisich is the first time TVNZ staff have been openly updated by their employer.

On Friday morning, Santamaria’s wife said they were dealing with a “family emergency” and declined further comment, other than her husband is in New Zealand.

Santamaria started at TVNZ a month ago, appearing as a guest on Breakfast on April 22 before beginning as a host officially on April 27.

He replaced Kiwi broadcasting icon John Campbell, who shifted into a new role of chief correspondent for TVNZ’s 1 News.

Santamaria returned to New Zealand after around 16 years presenting news bulletins for Al Jazeera in Qatar.

He was recruited by TVNZ’s head of news and current affairs Paul Yurisich.

Stuff understands concerns were raised with Yurisich over the process of Santamaria’s recruitment.

Yurisich, a former Al Jazeera colleague of Santamaria’s, also hired senior newsroom figure Mereana Hond from Al Jazeera in 2021.

Born in Auckland, Santamaria began his career as a sports reporter at 3 News (now known as Newshub) and has more than 20 years of experience working across the Asia-Pacific and Middle East.

He hosted several current affairs and economic programmes while at Al Jazeera.

Upon replacing Campbell, Santamaria paid tribute to the highly respected journalist he replaced.

“I’ve merely stepped into his shoes because you don’t replace John Campbell. He is one of those one-off broadcasters,” Santamaria said.