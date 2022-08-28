Auckland's Waterview Tunnel northbound lane reopens after leak

The northbound lane of Waterview tunnel, has reopened at a reduced speed of. 60km

A sprinker system malfunction in Auckland’s Waterview tunnel that closed the northbound lane has been fixed.

The lane has been reopened, according to Waka Kotahi. A reduced speed of 60kph is in place as congestion eases.

A police spokesperson said diversions were in place and motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays as the incident unfolded.

Construction on the $1.4b tunnel began in January 2012, and opened to the public in July 2017.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The April 2017 opening date was pushed back due to a fault with the tunnel's jet fan and water extraction pump system.

The tunnel is the final link in the 48km Western Ring Route, which was expected to reduce inner-city traffic.