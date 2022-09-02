Auckland's first all-Māori cricket team set to take on Cook Islands

Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s first ever all-Māori cricket team is set to face the Cook Islands national team at home this weekend, in a journey that has been a long time coming.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The squad, named Tāmaki Makaurau Tāne, will play three t20 games against the Cook Islands at Macleans College in east Auckland on Saturday and Sunday, before the latter compete in the ICC Pacific Qualifying tournament in Vanuatu.

The team is run by Auckland Māori Cricket, a group set up earlier this year to encourage, highlight and influence Māori cricket in Auckland.

The group was a brainchild of Auckland Māori Cricket co-ordinator Michael Tillett and NZ Cricket Kaihautū Māori lead Andrew Tara.

“There has never been a space for Māori to play cricket in Auckland. There was a national side in 2001 but never provincial for Auckland,” Tillett said.

Supplied Squad member Angus Oliver (Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Awa) said the team were representing Māoridom.

“Andrew [Tara] approached me to organise a team for the fixtures against the Cook Islands, I just contacted all the guys that I knew of that had Māori whakapapa.

“I was hoping to get half the team as Māori, it turned out we got 12 [a full team] very easily with very talented players,” he said.

The ages of the squad members range from 17 to 40, with players entering the team from provincial and university clubs across Tāmaki Makaurau, as well as domestic teams like the Auckland Aces.

Supplied The squad, named TÄmaki Makaurau TÄne, will play three t20 games against the Cook Islands.

“We are representing our iwi and hapū, but we’re mostly representing Māori in general,” he said

Tillett said he hoped the game and the group would encourage more Māori into the world of cricket.

“The purpose behind this is two-pronged: I really would like to see more Māori playing the game. Hopefully by showcasing the talent that we have shows that there is a pathway for Māori to get into cricket and to play high-level,” he said.

“Also, some of the players we have aren’t in touch with their whakapapa... the other side of things is how can we give them an exposure and understanding of te ao Māori and tikanga Māori as well.”

Oliver agreed.

“Some have more [connection to Māoritanga] than others, but if you have Māori blood then you are Māori,” he said.

“We have a good group going on, we all share the same goal: to provide an opportunity for everyone to get together and share their stories, and just be Maori and have a good time.”

While the upcoming fixtures are for the men’s team, Tillett said Auckland Māori Cricket was for everyone who whakapapa Māori.

The first t20 starts at 11am on Saturday, more information can be found here.