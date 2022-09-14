Ramraiders smash through into Auckland mall

Ram-raiders used a car to break into an Auckland shopping centre.

LynnMall Shopping centre in Auckland’s New Lynn was ramraided early Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said they were investigating after a car was used to break into the shopping complex at around 5am.

Multiple people then entered a number of stores, before fleeing in the same vehicle used to gain entry, they said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police were still at the scene Wednesday morning.

Police inquiries were ongoing, and CCTV footage was being reviewed, the spokesperson said.

Anyone who has any information that may assist the investigation is advised to contact police on 105, or information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.