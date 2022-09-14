Auckland City Rail Link boring machine breaks through final tunnel

Dame Whina Cooper breaks through the second and final tunnel for the Auckland City Rail Link.

The tunnelling for Auckland’s City Rail Link is now complete, after the tunnel boring machine “Dame Whina Cooper” broke through at Te Waihorotiu/Aotea Station on Wednesday evening.

This is the second and final tunnel to be completed, with construction beginning in April 2022.

“The final tunnel breakthrough is the culmination of 13 months of hard work by the tunnelling teams,” Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said.

“When complete, City Rail Link will make it faster and easier to get into and around central Auckland, immediately doubling the capacity of heavy rail and ultimately carrying up to 54,000 passengers per hour in peak times.”

“I think its appropriate that the tunnel boring machine was named after Dame Whina Cooper. No matter what stands in the way, it just keeps going forward,” Associate Minister of Transport Kieran McAnulty said.

Alex Cairns/Stuff Auckland City Rail Link tunnelling team watch on as boring machine breaks through the final tunnel.

City Rail Link chief executive Dr Sean Sweeney said construction was completed under challenging conditions.

“To have achieved what this team of 2000 people have in the face of a global pandemic, multiple lockdowns, restricted Covid working conditions and multiple other challenges is nothing short of extraordinary,” he said.

“These tunnels are the cornerstone of the country’s first rapid transit rail network and will enable a transformational change in our biggest city.”

Whānau of Dame Whina Cooper were present at the breakthrough.

“What a journey this has been. I think back to our beginning at Mt Eden and am so grateful we are here, together at the end,” said daughter Hinerangi Cooper-Puru.

Alex Cairns/Stuff City Rail Link chief executive Dr Sean Sweeney said construction was completed under challenging conditions.

The machine will now be dismantled and lifted above ground. It will then be transported to the port of Auckland for shipping back to its manufacturer.

Both tunnels are 1.6km long and run from Mt Eden to Britomart train station.

Alex Cairns/Stuff Hinerangi Cooper-Puru, daughter of Dame Whina Cooper, alongside Auckland Mayor Phil Goff.

The City Rail Link is set to be completed in 2024.