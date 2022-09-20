Man charged by police after surviving house fire where body found

The man remains in Middlemore Hospital with extensive burns.

A man who survived a house fire at a property where a person was found dead has been charged by police.

Police say the man, who was living at the property in south Auckland, remains in Middlemore Hospital with extensive burns.

A bedside court hearing took place on Monday, detective senior sergeant Veronica McPherson said.

The man has been charged with assaulting a female and contravening a protection order.

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a person whose body was found after the fire in Manurewa on Saturday night.

Police say a scene examination is ongoing where the fire happened at Nina Place.

Scene guards remain in place, and police are treating the death as unexplained.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Carlos Dempsey said they received multiple 111 calls about a house on fire shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The fire was “well involved” when crews arrived, but was under control within the first 30 or 40 minutes, and was extinguished.

Crews had remained on scene throughout the day, and specialist fire investigators were still there at 5pm working to determine the cause.