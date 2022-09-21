More than 350,000 Aucklanders will wake up $303 richer due to Entrust dividend

About $95 million is being paid out to customers connected to Vector’s power network. (File photo)

Thousands of Aucklanders, mainly in the south, east, and central parts of the region, will receive an extra $303 in their bank accounts overnight, as part of Entrust’s dividend.

About $95 million is being paid out to customers connected to Vector’s power network.

“The Entrust dividend couldn’t come at a better time for many eligible Aucklanders,” said Entrust chairperson William Cairns.

“It has been another tough year and we know the dividend payment will put a big smile on 351,000 faces as cost-of-living increases continue to take a toll.”

Vector customers will receive a $273 divided from Entrust and an additional $30 from Vector.

Everyone who was an Entrust beneficiary on August 10, 2022, is eligible for this year’s payment.

To be eligible you had to be a named person paying Vector electricity lines charges as part of the power bill within the Entrust District of central, east, and south Auckland.

Aucklanders who are eligible for the extra $303 will be receiving the payment in their bank accounts or power account. Otherwise, a dividend notification will be sent by mail.

In that case, a form would need to be completed with their bank account details and either emailed or posted back to Entrust.

Last year, about 300,000 Aucklanders received a combined payout of $97 million. More than $2 billion has been paid out since 1994.

The payment from Vector is due to a credit Vector has received from Transpower.

“We understand that this payment will not change the circumstances of those doing it tough, but we do hope this will help to alleviate some pressure on stretched family and business finances during these tough times,” Cairns said.

For more information about the Entrust dividend, head to www.entrustnz.co.nz