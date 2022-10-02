For the love of dog: Aucklanders celebrate annual Blessing of the Animals

On Sunday, Auckland’s St Matthew-in-the-City held their annual blessing of the animals. A celebration of the patron saint of animals, St Francis of Assisi, the service recognises the importance pets hold in many families.

“Animals if you want to bring your humans forward.”

On Sunday afternoon a myriad of excited dogs, many dressed in their finest, trotted into Auckland’s St Matthew-in-the-City for the annual Blessing of the Animals.

The aisles in the central city cathedral, were to close to full as the dogs waited for the blessing to be bestowed upon them.

The service has been taking place for over 20-years, but Covid-19 had caused the pervious two years ceremonies to be cancelled.

The service, which will be one of many held around the world, was on the nearest Sunday to the Feast of St Francis.

St Matthew-in-the-City priest Linda Murphy said this year's service had been much smaller than in the past.

“Often we have had a much bigger service, with a wider variety of animals – cats, farm animals, amphibians,” she said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Blessing of the Animals recognises the importance pets hold in many families.

Murphy said one year a donkey attended the blessing.

A celebration of the patron saint of animals, St Francis of Assisi, the Blessing of the Animals recognises their place among God's creations and the importance pets hold in many families.

The event also doubled as a fundraiser for the Mobility Dog Charitable Trust.

Angelina and Lulu Simich attended the service with their one-year-old pooch Saffy.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Saffy the dog (1) and her owners (right to left) Lulu and Angelina Simich with their mum after the service.

Both girls enjoyed the service, but seeing Saffy receive the blessing was the best part, said Angelina.

“I think she [Saffy] was a bit afraid of the priest, she got shy when she was up there.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff For many, like Rosie it was the first time they had attended the “very special” service.

It was the first time Sandra Murphey had attended the annual Blessing of the Animals.

“Animals are such a blessing, and they give you so much love and joy in your life.”

Murphey attended the service with her three dogs Phoebe, Oscar and Rosie.

“Its such a nice event, you get to see other people and engage with the community.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The event doubles as a fundraiser for Mobility Dogs.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Cavalier King Charles spaniels (left) Phoebe and Rosie were excited about their blessing.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Two women and their dogs listen to the chorus at the Blessing of the Pets on Sunday afternoon.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff St Matthew-in-the-City echoed with the barks of dogs big and small.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Pets waited in the aisles for their turn, some more patiently than others.