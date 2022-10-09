Man arrives at Auckland City Hospital with gunshot wound, police looking into incident

Police have launched an enquiry after man arrives at Auckland City Hospital with gunshot wound.

Police have launched an enquiry after man arrived at Auckland City Hospital with a gunshot wound early on Sunday morning.

The man arrived around 3.30am with serious injuries.

In a separate event, another man presented himself to Auckland City Hospital just after midnight with serious injuries.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

A Police spokesperson said an enquiry has been launched into the circumstances of the shot man’s injuries.