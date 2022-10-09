Man arrives at Auckland City Hospital with gunshot wound, police looking into incident
Police have launched an enquiry after man arrived at Auckland City Hospital with a gunshot wound early on Sunday morning.
The man arrived around 3.30am with serious injuries.
In a separate event, another man presented himself to Auckland City Hospital just after midnight with serious injuries.
A Police spokesperson said an enquiry has been launched into the circumstances of the shot man’s injuries.