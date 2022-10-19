Woman discovers Martin guitar that's been gathering dust in back room is worth $25k

Margaret Simpson explains how she came into possession of an 1870s Martin guitar, and why it's now being sold.

For decades, a 150-year-old guitar has sat collecting dust in Margaret Simpson’s​ back room.

The 85-year-old purchased it in the 1960s from the head of music at Motueka High School – for a trivial amount of pounds. But it is time for the antique to go to tender.

Margaret’s daughter Jo Simpson has terminal breast cancer and is undergoing unfunded chemotherapy treatment that costs $5000 per month.

While the chemotherapy would not kill the cancer, it stabilised it – giving the 51-year-old more time with her young boys.

READ MORE:

* Waikato man blames public health system for his wife's death

* Auckland woman hopes to marry partner after being given months to live

* Cancer treatment costs 'crippling,' Southland advocate says



“We just don’t have cash, this is what we have,” said Margaret, who lives in north Auckland’s Omaha Beach.

While the rest of the family were not convinced the guitar was worth much, Margaret thought otherwise.

They got in touch with Studio 1 Vintage Instruments' founder Garrick Wynne​ to get his opinion.

And they were both shocked to discover the instruments true value.

They were told Margaret’s guitar was a size 2 Martin, style 34 from circa 1870 – which renowned experts appraised at US $15,000 (NZ $25,000), Wynne said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Margaret’s guitar has been valued at US $15,000 (NZ $25,000).

Wynne said he never would have expected to receive this call in Aotearoa.

Nick Brightwell, a musician who had recently spent time working with guitars in the United States, agreed it was “incredible” the guitar was here in New Zealand.

“I must confess I never thought [a guitar with] a name like Martin would have anything special,” Margaret said.

Fortunately for the Simpson family, the name Martin in this case refers to C.F. Martin & Company – one of the most famous and respected guitar manufacturers in the world.

The American brand, established in 1833, has produced instruments played by the likes of Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney and Elvis Presley.

Margaret’s guitar features ivory binding, coloured herringbone purfling and back stripes, abalone rosette inlay and Brazilian rosewood back and sides.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Studio 1 Vintage Instruments' founder Garrick Wynne never expected a guitar like this to be in Aotearoa.

Wynee said, typically, 34 style guitars had an ivory bridge, however Margaret’s guitar had been ordered with an ebony bridge.

Jo said the decision to sell to guitar was for her children - to give them as much time with her as possible.

Initially given 6-12 months to live 18-months ago, she was “truly on borrowed time,” she said.

Jo first developed breast cancer six years ago and thought she had beaten it, but it spread to her lymphoids, and years later began to grow in other organs.

Around April 2021, she went to the doctor and learnt the cancer had returned, but this time it was terminal.

None of the public treatment available had helped, apart from one chemotherapy course, but the “poison” was too much for her body to handle, she said.

However, blood tests revealed the little amount she could handle was helping.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Jo Simpson said the decision to sell the guitar was made for her children, to give them as much time with her as possible.

Jo said she discovered a similar treatment – nab-Paclitaxel/Abraxane – was available through the private system, but with the “poison” her body couldn’t handle removed.

She began the treatment in December last year, and has had 11 cycles to date.

Unfortunately the treatment remains unfunded. All the money raised from the sale of the guitar will go towards this treatment.

Studio 1 are assisting with the sale of the guitar, which has already had keen interest.

The tender will close on November 3.

Donations to Jo’s Givealittle page can be made here.