Auckland bus driver stops trip to save ducklings stranded on motorway

An Auckland bus driver brought traffic to a halt on Wednesday, when he stopped the bus to save orphaned ducklings stranded on a motorway in the North Shore. (File photo)

Nine orphaned ducklings stuck on a motorway brought traffic to a halt on Wednesday, as they were rescued by an Auckland bus driver.

Bus driver Mack Manners​ was on an inbound journey from Albany, on Auckland’s North Shore, when he first noticed the ducklings next to the bus motorway barrier, near Westlake Boys’ High School.

The ducklings’ mother had been struck by oncoming traffic.

When Manners returned to the same area 15-minutes later on another trip, he noticed the ducklings were still there, so he stopped the bus to ensure the ducklings would not be run over on the busy road.

READ MORE:

* Vehicle travelling on wrong side of motorway stopped by police in Upper Hutt

* Police stop bus after driver seen travelling on wrong side of motorway

* Calls to drive carefully as orphaned duckling season starts early in Canterbury



A bus and a minivan in the bus lane also stopped. Another bus was able to safely overtake.

Manners along with several other passengers plucked the nine ducklings off the motorway, and put them on the bus.

The ducklings were then driven to Smales Farm bus station.

But, with Manners having to resume his bus service, a passenger, who had helped save the ducklings, volunteered to wait with them until the SPCA arrived.

Manners returned to Smales Farm, and learnt the ducklings had been safely collected.

“It was really heartening to have the support of all the passengers today and I really hope those ducklings are safe now,” he said.

“After returning to Smales Farm to thank the lady at the kiosk, I thought those lucky ducklings … and went and bought myself a Lotto ticket.”

Auckland bus operator Tranzurban’s general manager Samuel Stairmand said Manners saved the day.

“I’m not at all surprised to hear that our driver Mack saved the day with those ducklings – it’s reflective of his character as a great man and a great bus driver.”