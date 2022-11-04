'Special' mum of two dies after she and husband diagnosed with terminal lung cancer

Graham and Mery Brooke-Smith say they'll do all they can to prolong their lives after both being diagnosed with lung cancer. (Video first published July, 2022)

An Auckland woman who was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer only five months apart from her husband has died.

Mery Brooke-Smith passed away in her sleep at Mercy Hospice on Thursday evening, with her brother at her side, said husband Graham Brooke-Smith.

“She was with her brother, at that time he was the only one there. She was comfortable with all the drugs she was taking to control her pain,” he said.

“She was sleeping, and then she suddenly just stopped breathing and slipped away. That’s when (her brother) rang me and everybody else that needed to know to come over.”

Brooke-Smith said the impact that his wife had on everyone’s lives was “huge”.

Supplied Mery Brooke-Smith, the mother of two boys, passed away in her sleep on Thursday evening, her husband said.

A memorial service was being held on Thursday next week, and the family was expecting hundreds of people to turn up, Brooke-Smith said.

“She really had a warmth about her that people were attracted to,” he said.

“She was a special person that could make you feel really at ease. She was very genuine with her generosity and the need to help others.”

The Auckland couple – both non-smokers – were diagnosed with stage four lung cancer this year and were given six months to live if they didn’t receive treatment.

They have two boys, aged 11 and 9.

Brooke-Smith’s cancer is stable, and he said he was continuing to take things one day at a time.

He said the boys were coming to terms with the loss, with lots of support from their school.

“Losing your mum at such a young age, it's got to be hard for anyone.”

The support received from donors around the world on the family’s Givealittle page had helped “incredibly”, he said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Graham Brooke-Smith said his sons were coming to terms with the loss, with lots of support from their school.

“Even up to the last day we had to buy Mery’s medications. Even though the immunotherapy had stopped, we had the cannabis oil to help manage her pain and be more lucid to communicate with her children which is very expensive,” he said.

Brooke-Smith said the funding had also helped create a trust fund for the boys and their future.

“It was set up not long ago so that if anything happened to me, they would be financially stable. The adoptive parents then could take on a financial burden but be able to cope with that.”

Brooke-Smith said he couldn’t sing the praises of the Mercy Hospice staff enough.

“At the end, staff got to know her quite well. They were crying this morning when the directors came to take her away. They sang Amazing Grace as she was being taken away,” he said.

“(The staff) were moved by how loving and caring they found Mery to be. Even from the bed she can impact peoples lives.”