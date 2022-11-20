Police officer caught throwing punch at man on camera

An officer appears to try to throw a punch at man being arrested during celebrations in Auckland.

Police say an officer caught on video trying to punch a man at Toa Samoa celebrations in Auckland fell “below expected standards”.

The clip, posted to social media, shows several police officers trying to arrest a man.

He appears to be resisting when one officers throws a punch at his head, missing. A witness can be heard yelling “Don’t do that” while another says “What the f... was that?”.

The man is then taken away by four uniformed officers.

Supplied The video appears to show an officer attempting to punch a man held by Police

“Images and videos often do not provide the full context of the situation Police staff are facing,” Counties Manukau District Commander Jill Rogers said.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

“However, in this case, we acknowledge some of the behaviour shown falls below the standards we would expect from our officers.”

“We will be following this up with the staff involved and working to understand the full circumstances of what has occurred.”

MORE TO COME.