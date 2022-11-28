Three people injured after crash in Far North

Three people have serious injuries following a crash near Cable Bay in the Far North on Monday evening.

Emergency services responded to the incident on Thompson Road near 7pm, police said.

The road may be partially blocked while emergency services respond, they added.

Know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

This comes after one person was killed and another injured in a crash involving two vehicles in the Far North on Wednesday, November 16.

Police aid the crash happened on State Highway 12, Waimamaku, which is a rural community near the Hokianga Harbour.

More to come.