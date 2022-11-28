One person dead after crash in Papatoetoe, Auckland

One person has died following a crash in the South Auckland suburb of Papatoetoe on Monday evening.

The single-vehicle crash, on the intersection of Pembroke St and Tui Rd, was reported to police around 7.30pm, a spokesperson said.

One person was found dead at the scene, while two people have been taken to hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Vector/Supplied There is currently an unplanned power outage in the surrounding area.

A power pole has been damaged and has caused a power outage in the surrounding area, including the Auckland Southern Motorway, according to the Vector outages map.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.