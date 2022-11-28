One person dead after crash in Papatoetoe, Auckland

21:53, Nov 28 2022
One person has died following a crash in the South Auckland suburb of Papatoetoe on Monday evening.
Alden Williams/Stuff
The single-vehicle crash, on the intersection of Pembroke St and Tui Rd, was reported to police around 7.30pm, a spokesperson said.

One person was found dead at the scene, while two people have been taken to hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

There is currently an unplanned power outage in the surrounding area.
Vector/Supplied
A power pole has been damaged and has caused a power outage in the surrounding area, including the Auckland Southern Motorway, according to the Vector outages map.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

 