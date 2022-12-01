Man with knife and in 'agitated state' taken into custody at shopping mall

Police responded to the area and quickly took the man into custody without further incident.

A man was arrested on Thursday afternoon after he was found with a knife and in an agitated state at a shopping mall, police said.

A police spokesperson said the incident, at LynnMall Shopping Centre in West Auckland, was reported before 4pm.

A worker at Wicked Chicken at the mall said the food court was evacuated by security.

"They told us no more orders, so we turned off the fryers and went out."

He said the lockdown lasted for about 20 minutes and it was back to business by 4.30pm.

Supplied Police takes a man into custody after an incident with a knife at Lynn Mall.

There are no reports of any injuries.

However, police said they will remain in the area and are speaking with retailers and shoppers.

The mall was the site of the 2021 LynnMall terrorist attack, where Ahamed Aathill Mohamed Samsudeen injured six people with a knife before being shot dead by police.