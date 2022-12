One person has died after drowning at West Auckland’s Muriwai Beach on Saturday afternoon. (File photo)

A person has died after drowning at West Auckland’s Muriwai Beach on Saturday afternoon.

About 4pm today, police were called to the Auckland West coast beach, where a person was in difficulty in the water, a Police spokesperson said.

The person was brought to shore by surf lifesavers but was unable to be revived.

The death will be referred to the coroner.