Sewage overflows at popular Auckland beaches

Those looking to spend the evening at two popular Auckland beaches may need to look elsewhere for their evening swim, as wastewater has overflowed into the sea at Long Bay and Waiake Beach.

Those looking to spend the evening at two popular Auckland beaches may need to look elsewhere for their evening swim, as wastewater has overflown into the sea at Long Bay and Waiake Beach.

Watercare are advising beach-goers avoid swimming in the ocean for 24 hours and have raised a black flag over the two sites, meaning there is a very high risk of illness.

“A wastewater overflow has been detected in the area,” a spokesperson said.

Wastewater overflows occur when wastewater, or sewage, spills out from gully traps, manholes, engineered overflow points or pump stations. It then flows into backyards or waterways and the sea.

READ MORE:

* Woman's 'nasty' skin infection most likely caused by swimming in sea after shaving legs

* Popular Wellington beach remains closed after sewage discharge

* Land-use run-off the possible cause of Akaroa beach's faecal contamination



Overflows are more common in wet weather, but they can happen in dry weather if pipes are blocked or damaged.

Black flags are not present on beaches, but rather listed on the Safeswim website.

Have you been for a swim at these locations lately? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

This comes after Christmas Day revellers enjoying the Kiwi summer at Long Bay filled the beach to capacity, to the point where police were turning people away.

Auckland Council Waiake Beach, a seven-minute drive from Long Bay

“Save yourself the journey and enjoy your afternoon elsewhere,” a police spokesperson said.

Long Bay on the North Shore is home to a 160-hectare regional park. It’s a popular spot for families to turn up to with a picnic blanket and a cricket set.

Swimmers have been advised to avoid other locations in Auckland such as Fosters Bay, Oakley Creek and Onetangi Stream, due to water quality constantly falling below national standards.