Employment court orders Auckland University of Technology to scrap redundancies

The Employment Relations Authority has issued a compliance order requiring AUT to withdraw its notices of termination to all Tertiary Education Union (TEU) members affected. (File photo)

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ordered Auckland University of Technology (AUT) to scrap its 170 planned redundancies.

The employment court issued a compliance order to the tertiary institution, requiring it to withdraw its notices of termination to all Tertiary Education Union (TEU) members affected.

AUT should also refrain from issuing any more redundancy notices to union members until they follow the Collective Employment Agreement properly, the court ruled

Alastair Dumbleton of the ERA ruled that AUT failed to follow its collective agreement with staff when it sent severance notices on December 1.

“The Authority finds it is necessary and just that AUT should be asked to go back and follow the [collective agreement] correctly,” Dumbleton wrote in his ruling summary.

The TEU took legal action against AUT after it tried to make at least 170 people redundant back in September 2022.

National president of the Tertiary Education Union Tina Smith described the move as “shocking” and “incredibly short-sighted”.

Smith pointed to AUT’s annual reports, which state the university made a $12.8m surplus in 2021, after a $12.2m surplus in 2020.

The 2021 net profit was almost double their projections ($6.855m surplus).

JASON DORDAY/ STUFF University staff across the country have initiated strike action to demand better pay.

“What our economy, country and businesses need right now are skilled workers, and tertiary education is fundamental to training those skilled workers,” Smith said.

“They’re killing the golden goose by cutting such a large number of jobs at once, and will feel the consequences of that in the future.”

In September, AUT announced an expected 230 redundancies as well as other cost-cutting measures.

By reducing staff numbers, AUT aimed to lower its costs by $21 million or more, the ERA ruling said.

AUT offered staff the opportunity to voluntarily leave their jobs and 90 took up the offer, but a further 80 teaching staff were told their jobs would be forcibly disestablished.

AUT vice chancellor Damon Salesa cited increasing salary costs, declining government funding and a decline in the number of students forecast for 2023 as the reason for the increase in those facing job losses.

Katie Ham/Stuff An AUT academic, who declined to be named, protested against cuts.

“Our forecasting, which is updated as current information becomes available, now indicates that we have 250 fewer equivalent full-time students than the number projected ... at the beginning of September,” he said.

It is not clear how the forecasted decline in student numbers was calculated and AUT was not able to provide any information about the calculations

The ERA ruled in December that AUT was required under its agreement with staff to identify specific roles that were “surplus”, before it asked staff to voluntarily leave or chose to end contracts with staff.