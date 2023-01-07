Missing pregnant woman Maia Prebble found 'safe and well'

Maia Prebble, 32, was missing in Auckland and there were fears for her welfare.

Missing pregnant woman Maia Prebble has been found “safe and well” overnight in Auckland, police said on Saturday morning.

Police said on Friday they had concerns for Prebble’s welfare, and were “urgently” seeking information on her whereabouts.

The 32-year-old had last been seen walking on Hospital Road, near Middlemore Hospital, towards Papatotetoe on Thursday.

Prebble had been seen wearing a cream-coloured dress, black knee-high boots and a bright green handbag.