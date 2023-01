Police are investigating following the discovery of a body in Tikipunga, in Whangārei, on Sunday January 8.

Police are investigating after finding the body of a 41-year-old woman who had been reported missing in Northland.

The discovery was made after officers were called to a location near Amy Kate Street in Tikipunga, Whangārei, around 5.30pm on Sunday, police said.

On Tuesday, police confirmed the body was that of Moana Marsden, who had last seen on December 12.

Her death is being treated as unexplained.

More to come.