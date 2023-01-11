Person who died in Orewa 'vehicle incident' named

The incident happened in Auckland’s Orewa over the weekend.

The person who died in hospital following an incident involving a vehicle in Auckland’s Orewa over the weekend can now be named as 41-year-old Joseph Hart.

Detective senior sergeant Mike Williams confirmed he died on Sunday night in hospital after being critically injured on Florence Ave, Orewa on Saturday.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, Williams said.

“Police are providing support to the family of the deceased person and ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Inquiries by police into the incident are ongoing however police are not seeking anyone in relation to the crash.

Williams said police were appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch by calling 105.

A report can also be made online, referencing file number 230107/3347.