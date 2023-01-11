One dead, another critical after North Shore crash

One person has died and another is in a critical condition after a crash on Auckland’s North Shore on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Glamorgan Drive, Torbay around 6.15pm.

Auckland Transport said Glamorgan Drive was expected to remain closed for some time.

The closure will also see the 861 and 878 bus services detour, Auckland Transport advised.

The buses will miss nine stops along the route.

Although prior reports said three people were seriously injured, a police spokesperson said this was not correct, and only two were injured.