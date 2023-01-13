'Significant congestion' on Southern Motorway after crash
Police are responding to a crash that is causing delays on the Southern Motorway in south Auckland.
A police spokesperson said the crash involved a truck and trailer unit, just before the Bombay off-ramp.
“Reports of a crash on #SH1 southbound past Ramarama off-ramp. Expect delays or consider an alternative route via Great South Rd,” Waka Kotahi said.
At this stage one lane is open, however police are advising motorists avoid the area due to significant congestion.