'Significant congestion' on Southern Motorway after crash

Police are responding to a crash on the Southern Motorway, southbound, just before the Bombay off-ramp in South Auckland. (File photo)

Police are responding to a crash that is causing delays on the Southern Motorway in south Auckland.

A police spokesperson said the crash involved a truck and trailer unit, just before the Bombay off-ramp.

“Reports of a crash on #SH1 southbound past Ramarama off-ramp. Expect delays or consider an alternative route via Great South Rd,” Waka Kotahi said.

Google maps/Supplied The crash is causing ‘significant congestion’.

At this stage one lane is open, however police are advising motorists avoid the area due to significant congestion.