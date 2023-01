The crash involving two vehicles was reported to Police shortly after 4pm, a spokesperson said.

Matakana Road is closed while emergency services respond to a serious crash, police say.

There are reportedly serious injuries, the spokesperson added.

Google Maps/Supplied Matakana Road is closed while emergency services respond to a serious crash.

Diversions are in place and the road is expected to be closed for several hours while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.