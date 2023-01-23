Lifeguards rescue 50 people over the weekend in northern region

Fifty people were rescued from the water in Northern New Zealand over the weekend, Surf Life Saving says.

Two separate accidents also involved spinal injuries as swimmers were dumped into the sand by large waves.

This comes as Auckland saw six drowning deaths in three days.

The drowning on Sunday occurred at the unpatrolled Tawharanui Regional Park, north of Auckland.

Two people also drowned at unpatrolled beaches on Friday: one at Narrow Neck Beach on Auckland’s North Shore, and another at Big Manly Beach on the Whangaparāoa Peninsula.

On Saturday, one person died at Takapuna. Two people died at North Piha on Saturday evening, despite United North Piha lifeguards’ attempts to rescue them after patrol had ended for the day.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) Chief Executive Matt Williams said there was a clear correlation between the drownings, which all took place either at unpatrolled beaches, or outside regular patrol hours.

“Simply put, if you swim at a patrolled beach, during patrol hours, in between the flags, you are going to have a lifeguard nearby who can respond immediately if something happens,” he said.

“If you swim at an unpatrolled beach, or outside patrol hours, you are placing yourself at an incredible risk.”

Williams said these deaths were tragic, but some may have been preventable if lifeguards were actively patrolling the area.

“We would be open to investigating how we might establish patrols or improve safety outcomes at some beaches that are not currently patrolled, however for our organisation it is a question of resourcing and manpower,” he said.

“Ultimately, our weekday paid lifeguarding service, which operates over the summer months, has a limited capability and limited funding. Similarly, our weekend patrol services rely on our committed volunteer lifeguards, so there are limitations there.”