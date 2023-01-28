Auckland student goes from YouTube lectures to Ivy League university

West Auckland resident Yujung Heo is leaving for the US in August as she makes it to an early round offer to Harvard University.

An 18-year-old student from West Auckland has been accepted into Harvard after becoming interested in the prestigious university from watching videos on YouTube.

Yujung Heo, 18, is one of 722 students who received an early round offer to Harvard University out of 9553 applicants this year.

Heo said she first became interested in Harvard after listening to Professor Michael Sandel’s lectures on YouTube series Justice, which takes viewers inside one of the university’s popular courses.

“When I saw the Harvard students [in the series] debating and discussing, I thought it must be so amazing to be in that environment and in that lecture hall [Sander’s Theatre] to be amongst students who share the same interests and motivations as me.”

Heo, who received a full scholarship for a four-year programme, will leave for the US in August.

She said the offer opened doors to several opportunities for her.

“Their [the university’s] academic environment is excellent and intensive, with student to faculty ratio of 7:1, and they offer many extracurriculars and academic activities that are of my interest, like in the arts field [the university offers] a cappella groups, musicals, [and] film groups.”

Supplied/Stuff Yujung Heo has been featured as a singer and dancer for a group called Hasty in a Kpop TV show.

Heo said the university’s liberal arts curriculum would help explore her interests in multiple subjects.

“I am currently undecided on what I want to study specifically, but through the liberal arts curriculum, hopefully, I can explore my interests and decide on something I genuinely want to do.

“I know that I want to work in the entertainment/film industry in the future, whether that is as a screenwriter and/or an actress.”

Heo did not receive any Ivy League admissions consultations and submitted the application with help of her parents and teachers.

Massey High School’s Year 13 Ākina Leader (Academic Dean) Tania Mitchell said she read through the information and watched YouTube tutorials to help with Heo’s application.

“There was a lot to learn and a lot to translate from our NZ experience (including our NCEA system, how Covid had impacted students' learning and the tenor of our school) as it integrated with what the US colleges were looking for.”

Heo takes a lot of pride in embracing and introducing the Korean culture to her school.

“I directed my school’s first official Korean performance night, which allowed students from various cultures to come together and embrace our Korean culture together.”

Supplied/Stuff Yujung Heo is a part of her school’s curling team.

Heo also gave out a message to young people to follow their passion.

“It is so important to have something you love and enjoy doing.

“These dreams and passions shouldn’t be made for the ‘sake’ of potentially getting accepted to these [Ivy League] schools, but they should be passions and hobbies that you genuinely love and that you would do regardless of anything else.”

Heo’s mother Grace Kim said Harvard chose her daughter because she had a big vision.

“I believe that Yujung’s vision and what Harvard wanted out of her were seeking the same purpose.”

Heo has made it to the restrictive early action round for the class of 2027.