Prominent political figure in court on historical sexual assault charges, including against underage boy

A prominent political figure appeared in the Waitākere District Court on Wednesday morning.

A prominent political figure has appeared in court on charges relating to alleged sexual assault in the 1990s, including touching the genitals of an underage boy.

The man, who was granted name suppression by Judge Belinda Sellars, appeared in the Waitākere District Court on Wednesday morning.

He is facing five charges relating to two people, with the alleged offending taking place between 1995 and 1999.

The charges include indecently assaulting a boy, aged between 12-16, by touching his genitals.

He is also facing three other charges relating to the same complainant, including attempted sexual violation.

He is also charged with indecently assaulting another male by grabbing his groin.

The man entered not guilty pleas to all charges.

The man’s lawyer wanted his political association to be suppressed as well, which Judge Sellars declined.

Judge Sellars also suppressed identifying details of the man, which include the political party he’s associated with and his position.

The man is not a current MP.

He was remanded on bail.