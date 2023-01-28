Promoters yet to announce whether tonight's Elton John show is cancelled

Elton John concertgoers at 7pm last night - just before the show was cancelled

With hours to go until tonight’s Elton John performance, there is still no word from the venue or promoter whether the show will go on.

After Friday night’s show at Mt Smart stadium was cancelled less than half an hour before the singer was due to take the stage, it appeared on Saturday morning that Ticketmaster had stopped selling tickets for tonight’s scheduled performance.

Candice Elgar, Communications Manager at Auckland City Council, said that it was a decision for the promoter, who “should make a call before midday.”

Frontier Touring promoter Maria Robinson told Stuff that the team was “working out what to do.”

READ MORE:

* 'Pandemonium': Elton John concert cancelled after torrential rain

* Covid-19: Sir Elton John postpones rescheduled Auckland Yellow Brick Road Tour until 2023

* Partial refund for unfinished Auckland Sir Elton John concert, after 6-month fight



1 NEWS The torrential rain has led to desperate scenes in West Auckland as flash flooding caused widespread chaos.

With domestic flights cancelled, fans on Facebook page Vic Deals were complaining over the slow decision to cancel the gig, given many would be unable to attend.

Commentator April Cuttle wrote: “It would be nice if they gave people some notice.”

Stuff photographer Ricky Wilson, who was at last night’s concert, said there were “massive delays” for anyone trying to leave and “severe” traffic congestion on the roads surrounding the stadium.

He said that all roads and footpaths around the venue were flooded.

“It’s pandemonium,” Wilson said.