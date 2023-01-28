'Unprecedented' numbers: More than 2000 111 calls, hundreds of rescues and record-breaking rain

The bridge at Mill Flat was totally washed away.

Fire crew responded to 719 weather incidents, answered 2242 emergency calls, and made 126 rescues on Friday and in the early hours of Saturday.

And it’s still working through a backlog of about 1355 less urgent 111 calls from overnight, contacting callers to see whether they still need assistance.

District manager Brad Mosby said, "This was an unprecedented number of calls and we had to prioritise. We had every available career and volunteer crew on the road responding to the most serious events.”

Crew were helping to dewater people’s homes and were carrying out damage assessments, while working closely with Auckland Emergency Management and other partners.

"I want to thank all our people who’ve been involved with the response effort to assist their communities during this unprecedented event."

By the numbers

Fire crew responded to 719 weather related incidents in Waitemata, Auckland city and Counties Manukau between 12.01am Friday and 7.30am Saturday.

There were 2242 111 calls answered by Fire and Emergency communications centre staff, which resulted in

2074 calls for assistance during the weather event.

These included:

126 rescues of people trapped in cars and houses, or involved in motor vehicle crashes

84 priority one incidents (where there was a confirmed threat to people)

237 priority two incidents (where there was a possible threat to people)

The rest of the 719 responses comprised private fire alarm activations, structure fires and medical call outs.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region said its lifeguards and volunteers helped rescue 79 people across West Auckland and the North Shore. On the North Shore, Mairangi Bay SAR squad rescued 69 people from workplaces along Target Road, Wairau Valley between 8:30pm and 10pm. Using inflatable rescue boats (IRBs), the lifeguards ferried groups of five to safety from a number of shops in the area.

Six people were also rescued from rapidly rising floodwaters in Ararimu Valley Road in Helensville by lifeguards from the Muriwai SAR Squad. A family of five, including a very young child were rescued through a window of their property and taken by two IRBs to safety.

Lifeguards then returned to a second property on the road where an 80-year-old woman was rescued from the second story of her house. The IRBs rafted up on the roof of the first story and assisted the lady from the house.

Weather records

MetService said “most records” for Auckland Airport’s weather station were broken in Friday’s deluge.

It was the wettest 24 hours for Auckland on record. Auckland Airport had recorded 249mm of rain at 1am on Saturday, beating the 1985 record of 161.8mm.

It’s also the wettest January – beating January of 1986, which then had 20cm of rain.

It also beat the wettest month – which was July of 1998, with 30cm of rain.

January 2023 had so far had 32cm of rain.